Killing of Christians: Lai Mohammed a sick liar – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has described Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as s sick liar.

Fani-Kayode stated this on Wednesday via his Twitter account while reacting to Mohammed’s claim that Christians are not being killed by Muslims in the country.

“Lying Lai Mohammed claims it is a fallacy to say that Muslims kill Christians in Nigeria. He is not just a liar but also a very SICK man,” he tweeted.

On Monday, Mohammed during a town hall meeting held in Ilorin said reports that Christians were being killed in the country were untrue.

