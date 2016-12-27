We know Nigerians are going through hardship, difficulties – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday apologized to Nigerians, stating that they were going through hardship.

Spokesperson of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi while speaking with journalists said things would get better.

Abdullahi said the President has not failed the country, as he was address the issues.

He said, “It will be unfair to say the APC government has failed on the economic front, when we have a four-year tenure. If you plant a mango tree that has four years gestation period, the fact that it is just germinating does not mean your crop has failed.

“There is so much hardship in the country at the moment and we are the first to acknowledge that. But what gives us courage and comfort is that the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Buhari, is working round the clock to solve this problem and bring succour to Nigerians. That is why the 2017 budget has been tagged ‘Budget of Recovery.’

“This is probably the necessary thing to do to make the kind of adjustment that we need to make as a country. We recognise that things are very difficult, but we believe that by the grace of God, if we all persevere, we will have the kind of country that we all desire.”

He also commended the Army for taking over Sambisa forest, stating that the Chibok girls will soon be rescued.

Abdullahi said, “The recent takeover of the Sambisa Forest by the military is a great accomplishment by the Nigerian Army, the Federal Government and the APC government. You will recall that one of the cardinal pillars of our campaign in 2015 is to restore security to Nigeria and defeat Boko Haram. So, this is a major accomplishment in that direction.”

