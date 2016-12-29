Olamide, Korede Bello, Akpororo, Bovi, Simi, others set for Alibaba’s #January1stConcert

Mavin signed artists Reekado Banks and Korede Bello alongside Harry Song, Bovi, Akpororo, AY Makun, Simi, Waje, Chidinma, Omawumi and a host of others have joined the star-studded line-up of artists set to perform at January 1st Concert by Alibaba which is scheduled to hold on the 1st of January, 2017 at EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Alibaba who has been in the comedy business for more than two decades has promised ‘January 1st Concert 2017’ will be much bigger than the 2016 edition which received favorable comments from attendees and the media.

Produced by Bunmi Davies, the 2017 edition of the concert will also witness performances from some of Nigeria’s most celebrated comedians and musicians including Olamide, Omobaba, Funny Bone, Okey Bakassi, Still Ringing, Omawumi, Niyola, Cobhams, Ushbebe, Senator, Acapella, Ajebo among others.

Tickets for January 1st Concert 2017 are priced at N6,000 for regular, N10,000 only VIP, Tables (500k, 1m, 1.5m, 2m and 5m).

visit www.ariiyatickets.com to get your tickets.

Follow the conversation on social; use #January1stConcert.

