Kwara Police alerts residents on fleeing Boko Haram terrorists

The Kwara State Police Command has warned residents of the possibilities of fleeing Boko Haram insurgents infiltrating the state.

It therefore, urged residents of the state to be wary of the terrorists, who were reportedly dislocated from Sambisa forest.

In a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, and made available to journalists in Ilorin, on Friday, the command also alerted the public “to watch out for person/persons finding asylum in different communities across the state.”

The police particularly advised the public to be wary of people posing as new converts into religious folds in order to attract sympathy of the unsuspecting communities.

It warned that such strategy might be a calculated attempt “to create sleeper-cells in order to enable them to hibernate and restrategise for terrorist activities.

“Hence, landlords, tenants, religious and traditional community leaders are to report any of the above tendencies to the police.

“Landlords, ward/district heads and property agents are to report strange faces seeking accommodation and ensure that accommodation whether for rent or sales is not offered without the consent and proper documentation with security agencies.

“Denial of insurgents to have any foothold in the State must be ensured,” the command said.

