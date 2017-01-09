La La Land breaks Golden Globe record for most wins

LionsGate Musical, La La Land hit an all time record at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, taking home seven awards.

The movie beat the previous record for most Golden Globes won by a single film.

La La Land won all categories it was nominated for, including best musical/comedy film.

The record for most win by a single film was previously shared by the 1975 release One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nestand the 1978 movie Midnight Express,with six wins apiece.

Damien Chazelle won the awards for directing and screenplay; Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling took home the awards for best actor and actress, respectively.

