Lagos govt to crush, recycle 4000 impounded motorcycles

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Lagos State Government on Monday said it would crush and recycle 4000 seized commercial motorcycles.

State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni disclosed this in Ikeja, stating that the action was in line with the Lagos State Traffic Law, 2012.

He said the government’s resolve to provide maximum security led to the clampdown on okadas.

He said they were used by criminals to perpetuate crime and get away.

He said, “So far, we have impounded about 500 motorcycles since we started renewed efforts and we now have a total of about 4,000 okadas to be crushed. The law makes provision for how the seized motorcycles should be handled. The law also makes provision for how to handle those who flout the law.”

He said the state will also arrest operators and residents who patronised them.

The police commissioner added that the state government was considering an outright ban on okada operations in some areas, starting with the Lekki and Victoria Island areas.

“Okada riders have been a sort of menace. They go into the road and flout the laws with impunity. When they get to traffic lights, they behave as if it is not meant for them. Also, criminal elements use motorcycles to either snatch money or as a getaway in some areas. Not only that, they flout the 8pm closing time given to them,” Owoseni said.