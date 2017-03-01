Lagos govt plans to replace yellow buses with CCTV buses

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said yellow buses (Danfo) will be replaced by buses with Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras.

Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Anofiu Elegushi, stated this at the inauguration of the newly upgraded Tafawa Balewa Square Bus Terminal on Lagos Island.

Elegushi said the government does not plan to take jobs out of the hands of commercial bus drivers.

He said there are plans to construct bus terminals across the state.

He said, “Most of the yellow buses have been in use for over 20 years. So, it is not convenient anymore for passengers.

“What we are trying to do is to bring new buses that will have CCTV cameras, phone charging points and other facilities. The yellow buses drivers are still going to be the CCTV bus drivers.

“We are also working on a financial model that we will use to transfer the vehicles to the operators.”

He said the government was keen on changing the face of transport by upgrading transport facilities.