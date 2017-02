An Instagram user, @godson45 on Friday shared a series of videos of a fatal accident caused by men attached to the Lagos Police Command.

In the post on his Instagram page, he said it had become a norm for Policemen to harass innocent citizens in the area on a daily basis.

- Advertisement -



He added that after the policemen crashed a car belonging to a liquor company, they went ahead to arrest its driver.

Ambode thanks for giving police new vehicle to chase innocent citizens you cnt drive pass lekki epe express road without being chase by 3 or 4 police for no reason Karma don catch una A video posted by UYI (@godson45) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

Now they try dey to harras me for recording them imagine animals in uniform we will regain our Nigeria back from this evil doers A video posted by UYI (@godson45) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:29pm PST

After chasing n crashing a REMY Martin company car for no reason now dey arresting the driver we saw everything from beginning to the end fuck dt saying police is ur friend Nigeria police is ur enemy A video posted by UYI (@godson45) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments