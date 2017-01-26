Lagos residents can now access govt services online

The Lagos State Government on Thursday launched a mobile application aimed at providing communication between citizens and government agencies.

The app known as Citizens Gate allows Lagosians to get services from the government without necessarily visiting their offices.

Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Olufemi Odubiyi said the app is aimed at bringing the government closer to the people.

He said, “The Citizens Gate is an integrated web and mobile-based platform through which Lagos State’s citizens can lodge feedback to the State Government on various services provided, receive quick responses on services as well as interact with government officials via web and mobile phone.

“The platform is designed to promote communication and connectivity between citizens and government while it will also enable citizens to inform the government on problems and issues occurring in their areas, communities and beyond.”

According to Odubiyi, the platform can be accessed via citizensgate.lagosstate.gov.ng and a downloadable mobile app from Google play store and Apple store both on Android and iOS.

