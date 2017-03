Are you a Lagos State resident under the age of 30? If yes, we invite you to join our Citizen’s Assessment today!

We’re looking for 50 citizens to assess and rate the performance Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, on a scale of 1 – 100 every week.

Interested? Send your name, local government of residence, age, occupation via email to [email protected]. Also let us know whether or not you voted for Governor Ambode in the 2015 election.

We look forward to hearing from you!