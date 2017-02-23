Theme: ‘PAST WINNERS’ CHOICE’

Welcome to yet another edition of VISION of The CHILD, VoTC.

The 2017 edition of the annual VoTC project is here. It is specially designed to celebrate the 50th birthday anniversary of Lagos, by showcasing the rich intellectual resources of its children and youths.

The year-long [email protected] celebration was formally flagged off by His Excellency the Governor of Lagos, Mr.Akinwunmi Ambode, on May 27, 2016 during the gala award night of the 2016 edition of the VoTC. The edition was focused on the theme [email protected] : Ageing Gracefully or Na So So Pancake?, and it produced fifty (50) student finalists, who had emerged from over 250 contestants (from over 50 participating schools) in both Literary and Painting competitions.

The Vision of The Child is a yearly programme, inaugurated April 2012 with the theme‘The Vision of the Child’. The maiden edition laid the groundwork for subsequent editions, each of which addressed cogent and themes that touched on the socio-political and cultural realities of the country. These are

*(2013) -“The Thousand and One Faces Of Corruption;”

*(2014) — The Rule Of Law And The Law Of Impunity;”

*(2015) — The Road to Sambisa”

*(2016) – [email protected] : Ageing Gracefully or Na So So Pancake?

Over 2000 children from primary and secondary schools, ages between 8 -12 years have benefited from VoTC since inception. The project has produced over one hundred and seventy-three (173) paintings and drawings by the student finalists, and these works are expected to be mounted in a permanent exhibition soon.

About the 2017 Edition

Past VoTC winners (2012-2016) will be required to search through Lagos State for any feature that best illustrates the Festival motto: ENHANCE THE HERITAGE; ADVANCE THE FUTURE. Choices of subject can be:

*architectural (building or landscaping);

*street décor;

*transportation;

*motor park;

*leisure park;

*public or private institutions;

*public facilities;

*government policies;

*performances;

*innovations;

*educational models;

*films;

*campaigns;

*market;

*factory

and other relevant subjects that catch the creative fancy of the students.

Participants to be, as usual, drawn from schools from all parts of Lagos,would then produce a literary piece — essay, story, poem etc — of their choice–; providing further exposition on the choice. Even where the choice is non-material –for instance, a musical composition; the contestant must still provide a painting or drawing to illustrate aspects of such a composition; perhaps its origin, or social history.

The 50 past winners (present here today) are expected to make their creative presentation before a live audience by April 2017. They will go through series of training, networking and group pairing in the form of a reality show before their final presentation before a live audience.

The participants are expected to begin their project work from the 21st of February by registering online (www.visionofthechild.com.ng) through their customized page. Submission will be opened till 31st of March. Workshop begins from the 10th of March, where participants will have opportunities to discuss their project work with art tutors, literature teachers, poets and educationist that will guide them throughout their adventure.

On Saturday May 3, the 50 Past Winners of “Vision of the Child”(VoTC), will participate in a live Painting and Literary Arts competition at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The VoTC exhibition will be opened formally later in the month of May; followed by an Award Dinner on the 27th of May 2017.

The VoTC project has received tremendous support from Diamond Bank and Lagos State Government since 2012. Honeywell Flour Mill Plc joined the team in 2015 to support the project. Thus for the 2016 edition, prizes will be donated and presented by Diamond Bank.

Foluke Michael

Project Director, VoTC.

