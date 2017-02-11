LagosMarathon: Abraham Kiptum wins Lagos City Marathon the second year in a row

For the second year in a row, the Lagos City Marathon has been won by Abraham Kiptum, with a run time of 2 hours and 10 minutes. Kiptum, a Kenyan, won the first edition of the marathon last year, with a winning time of 2 hours, 16 minutes and 21 seconds.

Kiptum has previously made known his intentions to retain his title. “I want to retain my title and run a sub 2.10:00 on February 11, 2017,” Kiptum said in a statement made available by the Communications and Media Department of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

“I came to Lagos as an underdog, nobody gave a chance, and people were expecting Kiplaglat to win, so I ran without any pressure. I know I will be the center of attraction on February 11, but am mentally and physically prepare for the challenge, I know am in good shape to win and do it under 2.100.’

