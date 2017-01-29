Lai Mohammed, Apostle Suleiman, Serena Williams | Here are last week’s winners and losers

Here are the individuals who made it to our list of winners and losers and there’s a reason the losers come first this week.

LOSERS

- Advertisement -



Lai”the punisher” Mohammed: Who got the Minister of Information and Culture annoyed? Everyone who peddled the rumour of President Muhammadu Buhari’s death in London. He did everything within the power of his office to kill off the “silly” rumour, then he just would not stop.

He transferred his aggression to reality TV show, Big Brother Naija for shooting in South Africa, then he went on a blame-shifting session telling us about a food crisis that will linger as a result of the Boko Haram insurgence.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed got on a lot of nerves in the week that passed and we hope he can save himself this new week by actually making sense.

Apostle Suleiman: The DSS has been on his trail since the release of the video where he encouraged his church members to “kill Fulani herdsman who comes close to them or the church”.

Although he has provided some sort of clarification to his statement, he still has to meet with the DSS tomorrow. Governor Fayose saved him once but it’s about time for the man of God to give account for every lousy word he has spoken in the past week.

Although he will be approaching the DSS office with an army of lawyers, Apostle Suleiman is a loser for now.

President Donald Trump: It’s been one week since he assumed office and it’s already sorrow, tears and blood in the US. From signing countless Executive Orders including the one that will effect the building of his Mexican border wall to his ban on immigration from six Islamic countries, Donald Trump has riled up Americans and it looks like the country will be facing series of uproars moving forward.

President Trump’s actions have been met with protests and complaints from some of the biggest brands operating in the country, in just one week. We predict that it’s going to be a pretty tough year for God’s own country.

WINNER

Serena Williams: After beating her sister, Venus Williams in a major final for the seventh time, Serena lifted her 23rd Grand Slam winner’s trophy as the world applauded her for making history again.

Clearing the possibilities of an awkward moment of beating her sister again, Serena said: “There’s no way I would be at 23 without her — there’s no way I would be at one without her. Thank you Venus for inspiring me to be the best player I can be and inspiring me to work hard“.

To celebrate Serena’s win, Michael Jordan sent her a pair of custom-made shoes and a congratulatory letter on live TV.

NOT WINNER, NOT LOSER

Acting President Osinbajo: It’s alright to be in charge when your boss is away on medical vacation for 10 days. Although there were rumours of a plot to force him to resign, the Acting President has remained in office and is hanging in there making a few moves, until the President returns or not. So, let’s just keep him in between.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments