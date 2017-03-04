Lai Mohammed makes a leap into the top 20 on the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Ministers

Lai Mohammed cedes the bottom spot to Solomon Dalung, benefiting largely from his relative silence, confirming the saying that, if you don’t have anything good or sensible to say, it’s best to not say anything at all.

Amina Mohammed leaves the list completely as she’s been fully sworn in as Deputy Secretary-General for the United Nations. Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama knocks Kemi Adeosun off her would-be number 2 position. Although, it’s really not so much that she’s knocked off as it is that she slips down as she appears to have retreated into the shadows the past week.

See the top 10 Ministers for this week below:

NameDesignationStateRank This WeekRank Last Week
Abubakar MalamiMinister of Justice & Attorney-General of the FederationKebbi12
Geoffrey OnyemaMinister of Foreign AffairsEnugu29
Prof. Issac AdewoleMinster of HealthOsun34
Aisha AlhassanMinister of Women AffairsTaraba45
Chris NgigeMinister of Labour & EmploymentAnambra56
Abdulrahman DambazzauMinistry of InteriorKano77
Kayode FayemiMinister of Solid Minerals(Mines and Steel Development)Ekiti88
Kemi AdeosunMinister of FinanceOgun99
Usani UguruMinister of Niger DeltaCross River1010

See full Ranking HERE

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎

