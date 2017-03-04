Lai Mohammed makes a leap into the top 20 on the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Ministers

Lai Mohammed cedes the bottom spot to Solomon Dalung, benefiting largely from his relative silence, confirming the saying that, if you don’t have anything good or sensible to say, it’s best to not say anything at all.
Amina Mohammed leaves the list completely as she’s been fully sworn in as Deputy Secretary-General for the United Nations. Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama knocks Kemi Adeosun off her would-be number 2 position. Although, it’s really not so much that she’s knocked off as it is that she slips down as she appears to have retreated into the shadows the past week.
See the top 10 Ministers for this week below:
—
|Name
|Designation
|State
|Rank This Week
|Rank Last Week
|Abubakar Malami
|Minister of Justice & Attorney-General of the Federation
|Kebbi
|1
|2
|Geoffrey Onyema
|Minister of Foreign Affairs
|Enugu
|2
|9
|Prof. Issac Adewole
|Minster of Health
|Osun
|3
|4
|Aisha Alhassan
|Minister of Women Affairs
|Taraba
|4
|5
|Chris Ngige
|Minister of Labour & Employment
|Anambra
|5
|6
|Abdulrahman Dambazzau
|Ministry of Interior
|Kano
|7
|7
|Kayode Fayemi
|Minister of Solid Minerals(Mines and Steel Development)
|Ekiti
|8
|8
|Kemi Adeosun
|Minister of Finance
|Ogun
|9
|9
|Usani Uguru
|Minister of Niger Delta
|Cross River
|10
|10
See full Ranking HERE
*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.
