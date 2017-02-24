Lai Mohammed remains the worst minister in Nigeria | See the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking

Little has changed since last week when Lai Mohammed took over from Kemi Adeosun as Nigeria’s worst minister on our list.

Since then, Mohammed has moved on from offering garbled and mystifying responses, to outright silence about the issue, save an appearance a few days ago where he took it upon himself to denounce fake news as ‘worse’ than Boko Haram.

Adeosun, meanwhile, continues to enjoy goodwill (or at least avoid more trouble) as the Naira sees an upward swing in value against the dollar.

Amina Mohammed vaults to the top spot this week, for being a shining light at a time when we need those more than ever. This week saw her attend her final Federal Executive Council meeting, before heading to the UN to serve as Deputy Secretary-General.

Elsewhere, Health Minister Isaac Oyewole rises several spots into the top 5 this week. Speaking this week at the commissioning of the permanent secretariat of West African College of Surgeons, Yaba, Lagos, Oyewole addressed the trend of medical tourism among Nigerians, acknowledging its necessity at this point in time, and expressing the commitment of the government to ensuring it is halted by providing Nigerians with reliable alternatives.

Name Designation State Rank This Week Rank Last Week Amina Mohammed Minister of Environment Gombe 1 3 Abubakar Malami Minister of Justice & Attorney-General of the Federation Kebbi 2 1 Kemi Adeosun Minister of Finance Ogun 3 4 Prof. Issac Adewole Minister of Health Osun 4 10 Aisha Alhassan Minister of Women Affairs Taraba 5 2 Chris Ngige Minister of Labour & Employmen Anambra 6 5 Abdulrahman Dambazau Minister of Interior Kano 7 6 Kayode Fayemi Minister of Solid Minerals(Mines and Steel Development) Ekiti 8 7 Geoffrey Onyema Minister of Foreign Affairs Enugu 9 8 Usani Uguru Minister of Niger Delta Cross River 10 9

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎

