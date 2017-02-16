Lai Mohammed takes over from Kemi Adeosun as the worst minister in the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking

The success of the Eurobond ‘roadshow’ sees Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun shed the worst minister tag from our last ranking. The $1billion Eurobond which was initially met with skepticism, saw a 780 percent oversubscription, demonstrating a strong interest in the Nigerian economy, and doing enough to place Adeosun in the top 10 of our list. Of course, given that Nigeria is still in a recession, we’re doubtful the coming weeks will see enough work on her part to ensure she either stays there or doesn’t slip back down to her former spot.

Taking over that spot, however, is Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed. A former mainstay of our top 10, Mohammed has, in the past couple of weeks, found himself caught in a web of half-truths, contradictions, and deliberate obfuscation regarding the health status of our President, so much so that we had to question whether or not he’s turning into our very own Kellyanne Conway. As if that wasn’t enough, our good friends over at the Senate have called him out on the fact his Ministry saw only a paltry N620,000 as its IGR for 2016. “We seriously frown at the low and poor IGR,” said Matthew Urhoghide, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism. “We query it. You must look inward because this is not acceptable.”

So, from best to worst, we bring you the latest YNaija effectiveness ranking for ministers:

See the top 10 ministers below:

Name Designation State Rank This Week Rank Last Week Abubakar Malami Minister of Justice & Attorney-General of the Federation Kebbi 1 1 Aisha Alhassan Minister of Women Affairs Taraba 2 2 Amina Mohammed Minister of Environmentt Gombe 3 5 Kemi Adeosun Minister of Finance Ogun 4 24 Chris Ngige Minister of Labour & Employmen Anambra 5 3 Abdulrahman Dambazau Minister of Interior Kano 6 4 Kayode Fayemi Minister of Solid Minerals(Mines and Steel Development) Ekiti 7 7 Geoffrey Onyema Minister of Foreign Affairs Enugu 8 8 Usani Uguru Minister of Niger Delta Cross River 9 9 Prof. Issac Adewole Minister of Health Osun 10 10

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎

