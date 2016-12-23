LAKE Rice: I’m happy Nigerians can celebrate Christmas with cheap rice – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and his Kebbi counterpart, Atiku Bagudu for successfully partnering to produce LAKE Rice.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Friday, the President lauded both governors for bringing such initiative at a time when the country was in recession.

“It gladdens my heart to get reports of our citizens rushing to purchase this cheaper local rice to enable them and their families enjoy the Christmas and New Year celebrations,” the President said.

He said the initiative was “evidence of a new base being laid for the Nigerian economy, founded and propelled by agriculture, away from substantial dependence on oil and gas for national revenue.”

He urged other states to emulate the initiative while promising to support it by granting incentives for agriculture.

