The last set of celebrity death and new relationships | See our top 10 photos from the past week

Last week, there were at least 4 celebrity deaths worldwide. But it was also the last week of the year, so naturally, there was a lot of celebratory parties and concerts -in Nigeria, we had the maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards festival. Interestingly, a number of celebrity hook-ups were celebrated online too.

See our top ten photos from the week below:

It’s the first day of 2017 and we are doing as Billboards instructed – watching out for Tekno. Last week, Nigerian artiste, Tekno was listed by Billboard Magazine as one of its 10 Hip Hop and R&B artistes to watch in 2017.

The Wedding Party has been a winner at the box office since its opening weekend when it recorded 36million. But last week, it broke one record after another starting from Monday when it grossed 21.5 million Naira on Monday alone!

British Pop singer and songwriter, George Michael’s death at 53 on Monday was the first to hit the world in a week that saw so many celebrity deaths.

Carrie Fisher, the Star Wars actress (pictured on the right) died at 60 after suffering a heart attack. One day after, her 84 year-old mother, Debbie Reynolds kicked the bucket too after suffering a stroke.

The maiden edition of Sound City MVP Awards festival happened on the 29th of December, 2016.

Drake and Jennifer Lopez erased all doubts about the possibilities of a romance between them this week when J.Lo posted this photo on her Instagram.

Nigerian actor and elder Statesman, Richard Mofe-Damijo and his Wife Jumobi celebrated their 16th year together on Thursday and this photo of the couple trended for quite some time because of the actor’s very emotional message thanking her for their years together.

On the last episode of Rubbin Minds with Ebuka Obi Uchendu, DJ Cuppy finally confirmed that she has been in a relationship with footballer Victor Anichiebe all year.

It was obviously a very long week of relationship-reveals as one part of the tennis sisters, Serena Williams’ announed her relationship to Reddit’s co-founded Alexxis Ohanian with this photo.

Fatima Gumsu Sani Abacha trended on Saturday morning after her post on Instagram praying that God eases the treatment that she and her family members have had to endure over the years as a result of her father, General Sani Abacha’s unfavourable reign as Head of State.

And finally, Happy New year. And because this photo and other similar ones may be the only ones you’ll see all day today.

