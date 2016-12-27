The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. The Wedding Party makes N21.5m in one day

Nollywood movie, The Wedding Party made N21.5m in one day, shattering yet another record at the cinemas.

2. I could have defeated Trump if I had contested – Obama

Outgoing US President, Barack Obama has said he could have defeated President-elect, Donald Trump if he had contested in the November 8 Presidential election.

3. Why I want a daughter, Jim Iyke writes

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has given reasons on why he wants a daughter.

In an emotional but humorous piece, Iyke said the death of his mother took every iota of love he had for women.

4. PDP hails Buhari, Jonathan, Military for Sambisa capture

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Goodluck Jonathan and the military for the capture of the dreaded Sambisa Forest.

5. We’ve sacked 50,000 ghost workers, saved over N200bn – FG

The Federal government says it has removed 50,000 ghost workers from its payroll, saving the country a huge amount of N200 billion

