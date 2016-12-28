The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Army recovers Shekau’s Qu’ran, flag in Sambisa

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it recovered a Qu’ran and a flag belonging to leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, during its mop-up operation in the Sambisa Forest.

2. 1,240 Boko Haram suspects arrested in Sambisa raid – Army

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it has arrested a total of 1,240 Boko Haram suspects during its raid on the Sambisa Forest.

3. Sambisa raid: ‘Arrested Frenchman specialises in repair of military equipment’

The Frenchman who was arrested by the Army in Sambisa Forest specialises in repairing and unlocking armoured personnel vehicles and other fighting equipment.

4. APC does not feel threatened by the formation of a mega party – Oyegun

The All Progressives Congress (APC), says it is not threatened by the formation of a mega party.

The party chairman, John Oyegun, who spoke on the matter, said Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar had no plans to ditch the APC.

5. Army arrests 40 foreigners after Sambisa Forest capture

Over 40 foreigners have so far been arrested by the Nigerian Army during its operation in Sambisa Forest.

