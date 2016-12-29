The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. ‘Kill everybody you can kill’- Wike to Fayose during a post-election phone call (LISTEN)

Rivers governor, Nyseom Wike was recorded telling Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose in a post-election phone call that they had to ‘Kill everybody they can kill’ during the rerun election in Rivers.

2. Shekau appears in new video, debunks Sambisa capture report

Abubakar Shekau, leader of terrorist group, Boko Haram has appeared in a new video dismissing a claim by the Nigerian Army that it has taken over the sect’s stronghold in Sambisa Forest.

3. How KICC lost $5m to ponzi scheme

Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), pastored by Matthew Ashimolowo has lost $4.8 million to a Ponzi scheme.

4. ‘God has put them to shame…’ | Richard Mofe-Damijo pens heartfelt anniversary message to his wife

Nollywood icon, Richard Mofe Damijo has penned a heartfelt message to his wife, Jumobi.

In a message celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary, RMD thanked Jumobi for keeping him grounded all these years.

5. Sex extortion: Sisters apologise to billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola (WATCH)

Canadian sisters, Jyoti And Kiran Matharoo accused of engaging in sex extortion and cyberbullying of wealthy Nigerians have apologised to billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.

Comments

- Advertisement -