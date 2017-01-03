The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

Boko Haram: Army repels attack on Adamawa community

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday warded off an early morning attack by fleeing insurgents on Dar village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa.

2. Refrain from giving Southern Kaduna crisis a religious connotation – Interior minister

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) has called on opinion and religious leaders to quit labelling the crisis in Southern Kaduna as religious.

3. Senate to investigate Southern Kaduna killings – Saraki

Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki on Tuesday pledged that the Nigerian Senate, upon resumption, will look into the crises that have led to the wanton loss of lives and property in the Southern part of Kaduna State, in recent times.

4. FG to ban importation of refined petroleum products

The Federal Government has said it would ban the importation of refined petroleum products by 2018.

5. Group drags Buhari to court over Lawal, Magu corruption allegations

The Save Nigeria Group (SNG) has sued President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing him of waging “a lopsided” anti-corruption war.

