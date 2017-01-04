The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

‘The Nigerian Army deceived us…’ – Soldiers speak on Sambisa rampage (WATCH)

Soldiers deployed to fight the war against the Boko Haram terrorists have given some reasons why they went on rampage in the Sambisa Forest.

2. Boko Haram: Nigerian Army confirms arrest of Borno LG chairman

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it has arrested the Chairman of Mafa Local Government in Borno, Alhaji Shettima Lawan, for allegedly aiding Boko Haram terrorists.

3. I didn’t influence Mike Adenuga’s arrest in 2006 – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he didn’t influence the arrest of the Chairman of Globacom Telecoms Limited, Chief Mike Adenuga by the EFCC in 2006 as widely speculated.

4. Three female suicide bombers killed by vigilante group in Adamawa

Three suspected female suicide bombers were shot dead on Wednesday by members of a vigilante group in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa while attempting to attack the Gulak market.

5. Gambian army pledges loyalty to Yahya Jammeh

Gambia’s army chief, General Usman Badjie has sworn his loyalty to President Yahya Jammeh who has vowed not to relinquish power despite losing the election.

