The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have rescued another Chibok girl in the Alargano forest, Borno State.

2. “I’m single” | Nicki Minaj confirms split from Meek Mill

Rapper, Nicki Minaj has confirmed her split from boyfriend Meek Mill.

Over the past months the duo have had a frosty relationship and Minaj on Thursday via her Twitter account said it was over between them.

3. God instructed me not to serve in Buhari’s govt. for the first 2 years – Tunde Bakare

Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare says he was instructed by God not to serve in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the first two years.

4. Money spent on bulletproof cars can provide electricity for Nigerians – Orji Kalu

A former governor of Abia, Orji Kalu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors to channel resources being used to purchase bulletproof cars for the provision of electricity and other basic amenities for the masses.

5. Majority of Igbos are not informed – Imo govt.

The Imo state government has said that Igbos are not informed.

The state Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, Obinna Nshirim, said this while speaking on Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) Owerri.

