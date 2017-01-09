The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. If Adeboye has to resign, Sultan of Sokoto should too – Omokri

A former media aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri says that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar II has to resign following the stepping down of Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria.

2. Suicide bombers now ‘knock on doors’ before detonating IEDs – Army

The Nigerian Army has revealed that suicide bombers now knock on people’s door before setting off their IEDs.

3. Multiple explosions leave 8 dead, scores injured in Maiduguri

Suicide bombers on Sunday killed eight persons in multiple explosions in Maiduguri.

4. 16 people arrested over robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris

French police have arrested 16 people in connection with the robbery of reality TV star, Kim Kardashian in Paris.

5. Buhari to lead ECOWAS leaders to Gambia on Wednesday

President Buhari will on Wednesday head for Gambia to hold talks with Yayah Jammeh.

Buhari who is the head of the ECOWAS mediation will be meetingt with Jammeh to persuade him to hand over office peacefully following his elcetion loss to Adama Baarrow.

Comments

- Advertisement -