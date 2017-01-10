The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. How DSS killed 9 people who visited me at Kuje prison – Kanu

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu on Tuesday accused the DSS of killing nine persons who visited him at the Kuje prison, Abuja.

2. DSS arrests 4 Boko Haram members in Lagos

The DSS have arrested four fleeing Boko Haram members at the Oko-Oba area of Lagos.

3. BREAKING: Senate kicks against closure of Abuja airport

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday kicked against the planned closure of the Abuja airport by the Federal Government.

4. I’ll fulfil my campaign promises – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will fulfil his campaign promises.

Buhari said this on Tuesday while commissioning the Kuchigoro Primary Health Care centre in Abuja.

5. I didn’t receive kickbacks from Malabu deal – Jonathan

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan has dismissed news in the media that he received kickbacks from the Malabu oil deal.

