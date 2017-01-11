The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

The top five stories that drove conversations today.

NUPENG BEGINS 3-DAY WARNING STRIKE TODAY

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) commenced its three-day warning strike today.

2. 3.5 MILLION BIRDS INFECTED WITH FLU IN 26 STATES – OGBEH

The Federal Government has said the Avian Influenza Virus otherwise known as bird flu has affected 3.5 million birds.

3. I DID NOT REMOVE NDUME – SARAKI

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has denied insinuations that he had a hand in the removal of Ali Ndume as senate leader.

4. ‘YES WE DID’! OBAMA GIVES FAREWELL SPEECH IN CHICAGO

Outgoing U.S President, Barack Obama on Tuesday gave his farewell speech in Chicago “where it all started”.

5. GAMBIAN PRESIDENT JAMMEH WARNS BUHARI, OTHERS AGAINST INTERFERENCE

Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh has warned President Muhammadu Buhari and other ECOWAS from interfering in the political impasse in the country.

