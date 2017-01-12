The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Police arrest Pretty Mike for putting chains on girls

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday arrested popular club owner, Pretty Mike for putting leash on young girls and walking them around.

2. Mr Eazi apologises for saying Ghanaian music influenced Nigerian sounds

Afropop singer, Mr Eazi on Wednesday apologized to Nigerians after receiving heavy backlash for saying Ghanaian sounds heavily influences Nigerian music.

3. I am a freedom fighter, not a coup leader like Buhari – Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has said he is a freedom fighter and not a coup leader like President Muhammadu Buhari.

4. U.S. blocking return of $550m Abacha loot

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay on Thursday accused the United States of blocking Nigeria’s receipt of $550 million recovered from the Abacha family.

5. Pres. Buhari in closed-door meeting with security chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with security chiefs.

