The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. MMM Nigeria is back, unfreezes accounts

Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox, MMM Nigeria has unfrozen accounts of participants 24 hours ahead of schedule.

2.‘I am sorry for what I said about your child | Tonto Dikeh tells Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has apologised to her colleague, Mercy Johnson Okojie over “ill-mannered” comments she made about her child “very long time ago”.

3. ‘I have forgiven you, I prayed for you | Mercy Johnson replies Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson says she had forgiven fellow actress, Tonto Dikeh for what she said about Mercy’s child some years back.

4. Many killed in multiple bomb blasts in Adamawa

Unconfirmed number of people have been killed after three bombs exploded on Friday at Madagali town in the northern part of Adamawa State.

5. If it’s your will to break Nigeria, break it now!, Oyedepo prays

Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide International otherwise known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has asked God to break Nigeria if it’s his will.

