The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. ‘Osinbajo holds secret meeting with Tompolo, others’

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday reportedly held a closed-door meeting with ex-militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo and other Niger Delta agitators behind closed doors.

2. BREAKING: Several dead as military jet mistakenly drops bomb on civilian settlement

Several people are reportedly feared dead, a civilian community in Borno after a military jet mistakenly dropped a bomb at the Rann

3. Saraki transferred over $3m to foreign accounts as governor – Witness

Nwachukwu Amazu, a staff of GTB and a witness in the false declaration of assets trial of Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Tuesday said Saraki transferred over $3 million to foreign accounts while he was governor of Kwara State.

4. ‘SONY Music unhappy with Wizkid over leak of new song with Drake’

SONY Music is reportedly not happy with Nigerian pop singer, Wizkid over the leak of his new song with Drake ‘Hush Up The Silence (Come Closer)’.

5. Why I attacked UNIMAID mosque – Shekau

Leader of terrorist group, Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau has taken responsibility for the bomb blasts at the University of Maiduguri early Monday morning.

Shekau said he attacked the mosque because some “ungodly” things were being done in it.

