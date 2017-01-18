The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Gambia’s National Assembly extends Jammeh’s tenure for 3 months

The Gambia’s National Assembly has extended the tenure of President Yahya Jammeh for three months, according to State Television.

2. 12 Nigerian songs influenced by Ghanaian sounds – Mr Eazi (WATCH)

Afropop singer, Mr Eazi has listed 12 Nigerian songs influenced by Ghanaian sounds in a recent interview with MTV Base.

The singer recently came under fire for insinuating that Nigerian music was heavily influenced by Ghanaian sounds on Twitter.

3. Gambia: Yahya Jammeh reportedly preparing to flee (PHOTOS)

Embattled Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh has reportedly ordered the clearance of the airport as he plans to flee the country.

4. Why was there an airstrike if B’Haram has been defeated? – Fayose

Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose has queried the Tuesday’s bombing of an IDP camp in Rann, Borno.

According to Fayose, he wondered why there was a need for the air strike since the Federal Government insists that the Boko Haram terrorists have been defeated.

5. I have never wanted to be married… – Funmi Iyanda

Talk show host and broadcaster Funmi Iyanda on Wednesday revealed that she is not the ‘marrying type’.

Comments