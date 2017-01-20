The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Jammeh asks ECOWAS to extend noon deadline

Gambia’s former president Yahya Jammeh has asked ECOWAS for an extension of the deadline given to him to vacate office from noon to 4 pm local time.

2. Donald Trump sworn in as 45th U.S. president

Donald J. Trump has been sworn in as the president of the United States, taking over from Barack Obama.

3. Just In: Jonathan pays courtesy visit to Obasanjo (PHOTOS)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday visited ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo at his ancestral home in Ibogun, Ogun.

4. Yahya Jammeh sacks his cabinet, says he will govern himself

Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has sacked his cabinet following mass resignations.

5. Just In: One killed as IPOB rally for Trump turns violent

One person was killed at the solidarity rally organised by the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) for Donald Trump.

Comments