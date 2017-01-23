The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

Buhari appeals to Senate for Magu’s confirmation as EFCC chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, urging the lawmakers to confirm Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

2. Jammeh departed Gambia on Tinubu’s plane

The former leader of Gambia, Yayha Jammeh who left the West African country on Saturday night was flown in a private plane owned by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

3. How Jammeh looted $11m from Gambian treasury – Barrow’s aide

An aide to Gambian president, Adama Barrow has revealed that former president Yahya Jammeh looted the sum of $11 million from the nation’s treasury.

4. FG will not change its decision on closure of Abuja airport – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said the Federal Government will not rescind its decision to close the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.

5. Why Premium Times publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi was arrested – Army

The Nigerian Army has said the arrest of Premium Times publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi was due to libellous allegations against Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and not the army.

