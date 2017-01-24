The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Why Big Brother Naija is holding in South Africa – Multichoice

Multichoice, organisers of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija have given reasons behind the decision to shoot the show in South Africa.

2. Babachir Lawal: Presidency lied in its letter to the Senate – Sani

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North-East, Sen. Shehu Sani, has accused the presidency of lying in the letter it sent to the Senate.

3. Yahya Jammeh allowed to keep his 13 luxury cars

Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh will be allowed to take his 13 luxury cars with him on exile to Guinea.

4. Saraki reads Buhari’s letters on Magu’s renomination, SGF

Senate President Bukola Saraki on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari requesting the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

5. How Okonjo-Iweala, Sanusi urged us to save but we didn’t – Peter Obi

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi has said state governors refused to save for the unseen future during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan, despite warning from economic experts.

