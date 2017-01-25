The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

  1. BREAKING: FAYOSE FOILS ATTEMPT BY DSS TO ARREST APOSTLE JOHNSON SULEIMAN (PHOTOS)

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose in the early hours of Wednesday morning foiled an attempt by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries in Ado Ekiti.

2. “IF I SPEND ONE DAY IN CUSTODY, THERE WILL BE TROUBLE IN NIGERIA” – APOSTLE SULEIMAN BRAGS

Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has bragged that there will be trouble if he spends a day in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS).

3. BREAKING: MMM NIGERIA LEAD GUIDER, CHUDDY UGORJI FLEES TO PHILIPPINES

The initaitor of ponzi scheme MMM Nigeria, Chuddy Ugorji has fled the country with his wife, Amaka.

4. MY COMMENTS ON FULANI HERDSMEN WAS MISINTERPRETED – APOSTLE SULEIMAN

Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Solomon has said he did not galvanize Christians to attack Muslims.

5. TWO SUICIDE BOMBERS ATTACK MAIDUGURI

Two suicide bomb attacks in Borno on Wednesday morning have led to the death of at least three persons.

