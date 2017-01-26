The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

BREAKING: FUEL SUBSIDY FRAUDSTERS BAG 10-YEAR JAIL TERM

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced Walter Watgbtsoma and Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi to 10-year imprisonment for defrauding the Federal Government through fuel subsidy.

2. BUHARI WILL SPEAK FROM UK IF HE WISHES, NO ONE CAN COMPEL HIM – ADESINA

The Presidency on Thursday insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari is not ill, while stating that no one can force him to speak.

3. GOVS NOT PLANNING TO VISIT BUHARI IN LONDON – FG

The Federal Government has debunked reports that governors will meet to discuss the health of President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

4. BREAKING: PRESIDENT ADAMA BARROW RETURNS TO GAMBIA

Gambian President Adama Barrow on Thursday arrived his country weeks after fleeing to neighbouring Senegal.

5. “DON’T VISIT WASHINGTON, IF YOU WON’T PAY FOR THE WALL” | TRUMP TELLS MEXICAN PRESIDENT

US President Donald Trump on Thursday told Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto to cancel his trip to Washington if he was unwilling to pay for the Mexican border wall.

