The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

  1. FEMALE SUICIDE BOMBERS NOW CARRY BABIES, DHQ TELLS NIGERIANS

The Defence Headquarters has cautioned Nigerians to be careful of new tactics adopted by suicide bombers in the North East.

- Advertisement -

2. I DON’T HATE MUSLIMS, I WAS BORN INTO A MUSLIM FAMILY – APOSTLE SULEIMAN

General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has said he was born into a Muslim family and does not have anything against Muslim but Fulani herdsmen who are killing innocent Nigerians.

3. OIL BLOC ALLOCATION: REPS THREATEN TO ARREST EMEFIELE, AGF

The House of Representatives has threatened to issue an arrest warrant on the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

4. MEN HAVE MORE TENDENCIES TOWARDS CORRUPTION THAN WOMEN – MAGU

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said Ibrahim Magu has said males have more tendencies towards corruption than females.

5. FG APPEALS COURT ORDER TO RELEASE ZAKZAKY

The Federal Government has appealed the ruling of the Federal High Court Abuja, ordering it to release leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise known as Shi’ites, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Oil bloc allocation: Reps threaten to arrest Emefiele, AGF

Timeline: Everything you need to know about the Apostle Suleiman “situation”

Men have more tendencies towards corruption than women – Magu

Peregrino Brimah: Lawyer Fashola has started stealing again oh!

Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Audu Maikori, MD, Ontario oil (Ada Ugo-Ngadi) and others

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

Nigerians should take responsibility to end corruption – Bishop Okonkwo

Olusegun Adeniyi YNaija

Olusegun Adeniyi: Still guarding the concrete slab

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 25th of January

Loading...