The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

FEMALE SUICIDE BOMBERS NOW CARRY BABIES, DHQ TELLS NIGERIANS

The Defence Headquarters has cautioned Nigerians to be careful of new tactics adopted by suicide bombers in the North East.

2. I DON’T HATE MUSLIMS, I WAS BORN INTO A MUSLIM FAMILY – APOSTLE SULEIMAN

General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has said he was born into a Muslim family and does not have anything against Muslim but Fulani herdsmen who are killing innocent Nigerians.

3. OIL BLOC ALLOCATION: REPS THREATEN TO ARREST EMEFIELE, AGF

The House of Representatives has threatened to issue an arrest warrant on the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

4. MEN HAVE MORE TENDENCIES TOWARDS CORRUPTION THAN WOMEN – MAGU

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said Ibrahim Magu has said males have more tendencies towards corruption than females.

5. FG APPEALS COURT ORDER TO RELEASE ZAKZAKY

The Federal Government has appealed the ruling of the Federal High Court Abuja, ordering it to release leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise known as Shi’ites, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

