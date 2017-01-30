The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations.
- Gunmen kill 6, injure 8 in Canadian mosque
Gunmen have killed 6 people and injured eight after attacking a mosque in Quebec, Canada, late Sunday.
2. I will hire 40 OPC guards to protect me against extradition – Kashamu
Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial district, Buruji Kashamu has said two to five persons would have to die before he can be extradited to the US.
3. BREAKING: Customs intercept 661 pump-action rifles
The Nigerian Customs Service has intercepted 661 pump-action rifles in Lagos.
Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali disclosed this on Monday.
4. Just In: Petition to cancel Trump’s UK state visit gathers one million signatures
One million people have signed a petition demanding Britain to cancel a planned state visit by US President Donald.
5. Why I made the Fulani herdsmen statement – Apostle Suleiman (WATCH)
The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman on Monday said his statement about Fulani Herdsmen was within the premise of private property.
