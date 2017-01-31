The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

  1. BREAKING: 2 people dead as suicide bomber attacks mosque in Maiduguri

A male suicide bomber on Tuesday attacked worshippers during congregational morning prayers at a mosque in Dalori quarter opposite the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

2. How I was treated at the DSS headquarters – Apostle Suleiman

General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has said operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) were very professional during his interrogation.

3. 7 things we learnt from 2face’s address on the proposed march

Music icon, 2baba has explained why he decided to lead a march against policies of the government.

4. White House says Trump will keep Obama’s LGBT workplace protections

The White House on Tuesday said President Donald Trump will continue to protect the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the workplace.

5. Reps to increase fuel price by N5 for roads maintenance

If the House of Representatives signs the current National Roads Fund bill into law, Nigerians may pay additional N5 for petroleum products.

