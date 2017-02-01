The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

  1. EX-FCT MINISTER’S SON REMANDED IN KUJE PRISON OVER N1.1BN FRAUD

Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, a son of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Mohammed Bala was on Wednesday remanded in Kuje prison by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

2. “I STAND WITH YOU AND NIGERIANS ON THIS PROTEST”, FAYOSE TELLS 2FACE

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has said he will join the upcoming nationwide protest led by 2face Idibia.

3. AMBODE SIGNS DEATH PENALTY FOR KIDNAPPERS INTO LAW

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday signed the kidnapping prohibition bill which imposes a penalty of life imprisonment on kidnapping for ransom.

4. ‘FIVE STAR MUSIC RE-ARREST HARRYSONG AND HIS MANAGER’

Five Star Music has re-arrested former artiste, Harrysong and his manager, Desmond Ike.

5. UK DEPORTEES ARRIVE LAGOS AIRPORT

Dozens of UK deportees arrived Nigeria this morning.

They reportedly arrived at about 7:40am at the cargo terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos in an unmarked Air bus aircraft.

