The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

LAGOS POLICE TO STOP 2FACE’S PLANNED RALLY

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni has said the February 6 rally being planned by pop artiste will not be allowed to take place.

- Advertisement -



2. BEYONCE SHARES MORE PREGNANCY PHOTOS, PAYS HOMAGE TO OSUN AND YEMOJA

Beyonce has released more photos from her maternity shoot, all grouped in separate, surreal themes. There’s a set of photos that have her first child, Blue Ivy, another set is underwater-themed, there are the black and white themed ones and best believe, all the photos are ethereal.

3. HARRYSONG MAY RECONCILE WITH HIS FIVE STAR MUSIC FAMILY – MANAGER

Harrysong’s manager Desmond Ike has said the singer may reconcile with the Five Star Music family.

4. HOW SEUN EGBEGBE ATTEMPTED TO DEFRAUD BUREAU OPERATORS OF $9000, £3000 – POLICE

The Lagos State Police has said film maker Seun Egbegbe and another suspect, Ayo Oyekan tried to defraud two bureau de change operators of $9,000 (4,320,000) and £3,000.

5. NIGERIAN VETERINARY PROFESSOR ‘DISCOVERS’ TREATMENT, CURE FOR HIV/AIDS

The Vice Chancellor (VC), Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Abia State, Prof Francis Otunta has said a professor in the institution has discovered a new drug for the treatment and cure of HIV/AIDS.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments