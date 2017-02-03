The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

“WE ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT AGAINST IT” | PRESIDENCY DENIES OPPOSING PLANNED PROTEST

Senior Special Adviser to the Vice President, Laolu Akande has said the Buhari government was not in the business of countering protest.

2. “THE CONSTITUTION HAS GIVEN US THAT AUTHORITY” | POLICE COMMISSIONER CONTINUES TO OPPOSE PROTESTS

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni has explained why the planned February 6 protest led by 2face cannot be allowed to hold.

3. MAJE AYIDA THREATENS TO SUE TOKE MAKINWA, WANTS ALL COPIES OF ‘ON BECOMING’ DESTROYED

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has been issued a “letter of demand” asking her to stop the sales and all forms of promotional activities for her book ‘On Becoming’.

4. “WHAT KIND OF STUPID PROTEST IS THAT?” | FEMI KUTI RAILS AGAINST 2FACE’S PLANNED PROTESTS (WATCH)

Femi Kuti, eldest son of legend Fela Kuti has said he is not in support of 2face’s nationwide protest slated for Monday, February 6.

5. EX-FCT MINISTER’S SON GRANTED N100M BAIL

Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, a son of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Bala Mohammed Bala was on Friday granted bail in the sum of N100m by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

