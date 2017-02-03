The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

  1. “WE ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT AGAINST IT” | PRESIDENCY DENIES OPPOSING PLANNED PROTEST

Senior Special Adviser to the Vice President, Laolu Akande has said the Buhari government was not in the business of countering protest.

- Advertisement -

2. “THE CONSTITUTION HAS GIVEN US THAT AUTHORITY” | POLICE COMMISSIONER CONTINUES TO OPPOSE PROTESTS

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni has explained why the planned February 6 protest led by 2face cannot be allowed to hold.

3. MAJE AYIDA THREATENS TO SUE TOKE MAKINWA, WANTS ALL COPIES OF ‘ON BECOMING’ DESTROYED

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has been issued a “letter of demand” asking her to stop the sales and all forms of promotional activities for her book ‘On Becoming’.

4. “WHAT KIND OF STUPID PROTEST IS THAT?” | FEMI KUTI RAILS AGAINST 2FACE’S PLANNED PROTESTS (WATCH)

Femi Kuti, eldest son of legend Fela Kuti has said he is not in support of 2face’s nationwide protest slated for Monday, February 6.

5. EX-FCT MINISTER’S SON GRANTED N100M BAIL

Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, a son of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Bala Mohammed Bala was on Friday granted bail in the sum of N100m by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Today’s Noisemakers: Maje Ayida, Toke Makinwa, Mugabe, #BBNaija’s Gifty’s ‘boyfriend’ and others

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 3rd of February

[The Presidential Blog] No lie, this Minister of information is just tired of all these

“We are absolutely not against it” | Presidency denies opposing planned protest

The Thread: Femi Kuti clears the air on his protest comments

“The constitution has given us that authority” | Police commissioner continues to oppose protests

“What kind of stupid protest is that?” | Femi Kuti rails against 2face’s planned protests (WATCH)

Toke Makinwa ignores Maje Ayida’s threat, continues promoting ‘On Becoming’

Maje Ayida threatens to sue Toke Makinwa, wants all copies of ‘On Becoming’ destroyed

Loading...