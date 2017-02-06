The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

NIGERIANS IN THE UK TAKE TO HIGH COMMISSION, DEMAND TO SEE BUHARI (PHOTOS)

Nigerians living in the United Kingdom besieged the Nigeria High Commission.

The protesters who held Nigerian flags demanded a 5-minute speech from President Muhammadu Buhari.

2. BREAKING: ANTI-BUHARI PROTESTERS STORM ASO ROCK

Anti-Buhari protesters stormed the Aso Rock presidential villa, Abuja.

The protesters, who were earlier at the Unity Fountain were addressed by security operatives at the gate of the villa.

3. “I AM STILL IN SUPPORT OF THE PROTEST” – 2FACE

Music icon, Innocent Idibia also known as 2face has said he was still in support of the protest even though he was not physically present.

4. 2BABA DENIES REPORT THAT HE WAS ARRESTED BY DSS (READ)

Musician 2baba has denied being arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

5. I AM IN NO POSITION TO DISCLOSE BUHARI’S HEALTH STATUS – OSINBAJO

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said he is not in a position to disclose the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians.

