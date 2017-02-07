The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

POLICE RECOVER MILLIONS ALLEGEDLY PAID TO INEC OFFICIALS BY WIKE (PHOTOS)

The Nigeria Police Force has recovered millions of naira allegedly paid to INEC officials during the Rivers rerun election by Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike.

2. POWER FAILURE MARS SENATE AMBASSADORIAL SCREENING

The ambassadorial screening on Tuesday of 46 nominees sent to the senate by President Muhammadu Buhari for screening was marred by power failure.

3. #THROWBACK: “NIGERIANS HAVE A RIGHT TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESIDENT’S HEALTH” – LAI MOHAMMED ON YAR’ADUA IN 2009

A statement credited to Minister of Information and Tourism, Lai Mohammed, issued in December 2009 while he was spokesman of the Action Congress (AC) has surfaced online.

Mohammed had demanded daily updates on the health of President Umar Musa Yar’Adua who later died in office.

4. CIVIL DEFENCE INTERCEPTS 2 FEMALE SUICIDE BOMBERS IN MAIDUGURI

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday intercepted two female suicide bombers, who tried to ram into motorists at the NNPC Mega Station along Damboa Road, Maiduguri.

5. SENATE ACKNOWLEDGE RECEIPT OF BUHARI’S LETTER TO EXTEND UK VACATION

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed that it has received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari requesting the extension of his 10-day vacation in UK.

