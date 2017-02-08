The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

‘BUHARI WRITES OSINBAJO TO SEND ONNOGHEN’S NAME TO SENATE

President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, requesting that he forwards the name of Justice Walter Onnoghen to the Senate for confirmation as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

2. BUHARI TOLD ME HE WANTS A VP THAT CAN HOLD THE COUNTRY TOGETHER IF HE DIES – TUNDE BAKARE

Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari always wanted a Vice President that could hold the nation together in case he died.

3. NJC EXTENDS ONNOGHEN’S TENURE AS ACTING CHIEF JUSTICE

The National Judicial Council on Wednesday extended the acting tenure of Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

4. FG ADOPTS MODELS TO REDUCE FOOD PRICES

The Federal Government said it has adopted some models to reduce the price of food items.

5. BUHARI IS NOT IN THE HOSPITAL – FG

The Federal Government on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari is “hale and hearty”.

