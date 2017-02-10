The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are top five stories that drove conversations today.

PHOTOS OF $9.8M RECOVERED FROM RESIDENCE OF EX-NNPC GMD

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday discovered $9.8m and another £74,000 from the residence of former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, in Kaduna.

2. ‘MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD’ PLANNING MASSIVE ATTACKS ON BANKS, PRISONS, FG RAISES ALARM

The Federal Government on Friday raised an alarm that the Muslim Brotherhood, an affiliate to Boko Haram is planning to attack banks and prisons across the country.

3. BOKO HARAM AMBUSH KILLS AT LEAST 8 SOLDIERS IN MAIDUGURI

An ambush by terrorist group, Boko Haram in Borno on Friday has led to the death of 8 soldiers.

4. APPEAL COURT REJECT TRUMP’S TRAVEL BAN

A US Appeals court has rejected an appeal to reinstate Trump’s travel ban.

In a unanimous ruling, the three-panel judge of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Trump’s administration failed to offer any evidence that national security concerns justified immediately restoring the ban, which he launched two weeks ago.

5. SEE HILLARY CLINTON’S EPIC TWEET TO TRUMP’S TRAVEL BAN LOSS

The Democratic candidate in the November US election, Hillary Clinton has reacted to the decision of The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to reject an appeal filed by US President, Donald Trump seeking a reinstatement of his travel ban.

