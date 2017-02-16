The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Just In: Court orders permanent forfeiture of N34bn linked to Diezani

A judge of the Federal High Court in Lagos, Justice Muslim Hassan has ordered the permanent forfeiture of the sum of N23.4 billion, N9.08 billion, and $5 million (about N34 billion in total) which was said to have been diverted from the coffers of the Nigerian National‎ Petroleum Corporation by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

2. Nigeria now produces 2 million barrels of oil daily – Kachikwu

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu has disclosed that crude oil production in the country has risen to two million barrels per day.

3. I do not have a female PA, Tonto Dikeh’s husband speaks

Tonto Dikeh’s husband, Olakunle Churchill has denied having an affair with his personal assistant.

4. FEC approves N126bn for the construction of 12 roads

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N126 billion for the construction of 12 roads.

5. EFCC seizes Akpabio’s wife’s school

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized a school allegedly belonging to Unoma Akpabio, wife of former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio.

