The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Appeal Court declares Ali-Modu Sheriff PDP chairman

The Port Harcourt division of the Appeal Court Friday declared Ali Modu Sheriff as the legitimate chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

2. PDP Chairmanship tussle: APC plotting a one-party state – Makarfi faction

The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

3. Soldiers kill 6 Boko Haram suicide bombers in Maiduguri

Troops on Thursday killed six suicide bombers who attempted to attack Mafa checkpoint, 9 kilometer to Maiduguri Capital

4. 3 dead, 23 injured as luxury bus plunges into river

A luxury bus with registration number Anambra GDD 386 YE plunged into a lagoon in Mile 12 area of Lagos State, leaving at least three persons dead and 23 others injured.

5. FG releases N775m for 2018 census

The Federal Government has released N775m for Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise in preparation for the 2018 census programme.

