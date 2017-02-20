The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

SHERIFF, APC LOCK UP STAKEHOLDERS MEETING VENUE – MAKARFI-FACTION

The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Ali Modu Sheriff faction of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) of barricading the venue of its stakeholders meeting.

2. 21 PERSONS KILLED IN FRESH SOUTHERN KADUNA ATTACKS

Twenty one persons have been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in the early hours of Monday morning.

3. CENTRAL BANK INTRODUCES NEW FOREIGN EXCHANGE POLICY

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released a new foreign exchange policy.

In a statement on Monday, the CBN it would henceforth provide direct additional funding to banks.

4. SEE TRUMP’S REASON FOR INVENTING SWEDEN TERROR ATTACK

US President Donald Trump says his statement on terror attacks in Sweden was based on a broadcast on Fox News.

Trump had during a rally in Florida said Sweden was part of the European countries facing terror attacks due to the immigration policy in Europe.

5. DOLLAR WILL HIT N650 BEFORE STABILISING – T.B JOSHUA

Pastor of The Synagogue Church, Prophet T.B Joshua on Sunday said Nigerians should pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, especially on his health.

Speaking during his sermon, Joshua said those wishing Buhari dead may end up dead themselves.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments