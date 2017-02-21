The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

by Dolapo Adelana

1. BREAKING: Why I extended my vacation – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said Nigerians had no cause to worry over his health status.

2. PDP crisis: ‘I did not endorse Sheriff’ – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday met with members of the party’s ministers’ forum, where he dismissed endorsing the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff group.

3. Just In: Senator Andy Uba defects to APC

The Senator representing Anambra South senatorial district in the eighth Assembly, Andy Uba has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

4. British parliament rejects Donald Trump’s state visit

The UK Parliament has rejected a proposed state visit by US President Donald Trump.

Trump was invited by the Queen after meeting with British Prime Minister, Theresa May shortly after his inauguration.

5. PDP: My worst political decision was supporting Sheriff as Chairman – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said supporting Ali Modu Sheriff to emerge National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party was the most regrettable decision he has made as a politician.

